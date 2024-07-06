Villager ordered to perform community service after theft arrests

A Village of St. Johns woman has been ordered to perform community service as the result of a pair of theft arrests.

Keshmira Engineer, 56, has been placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 80 hours of community service as the result of a pair of arrests in theft case at Lowe’s home improvement at Trailwinds Village.

Engineer was arrested April 24 after stealing plants, paper towels and other merchandise worth $473. An earlier theft came to light when Lowe’s security personnel began re-examining surveillance footage and discovered that Engineer had stolen Artisan Weave Mist wallpaper, a 52-inch Minka Aeroflo fan, a Soap on a Rope bundle pack and foliage baskets, worth $826, on April 22.

There is one theft case still pending in Sumter County Court.