92.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, July 6, 2024
type here...

Villager to lose license after hitting shopper’s car at Winn-Dixie

By Staff Report
John Joseph Marshall
John Joseph Marshall

An 81-year-old Villager will lose his driver’s license after a crash resulted in a drunk driving arrest.

John Joseph Marshall of the Village of Fernandina pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and must perform 80 hours of community service.

He had been driving a vehicle shortly before 7 p.m. April 13 when he hit a car owned by a woman who was shopping inside the Winn-Dixie grocery store at Pinellas Plaza, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. It appeared Marshall was going to drive away, but bystanders intervened and insisted he stay until law enforcement arrived on the scene. One of the witnesses told police it appeared Marshall might be intoxicated.

An officer spoke with Marshall, who initially denied he had been drinking. He later said he had consumed a Mike’s Black Cherry alcoholic beverage. The officer noticed that Marshall was “very unsteady.”

Marshall was invited to participate in field sobriety exercises, but he had trouble understanding the instructions despite “several explanations.” He provided breath samples that registered .195 and .181 blood alcohol content.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Children living in the Village of Linden

A Village of Linden resident has something to say to her neighbors who have been up in arms about children living in the neighborhood.

We need the Barnstorm Theater to reopen

A Village of Sanibel resident longs for the reopening of the Barnstorm Theater.

Amenity fees are squeezing older residents relying on Social Security

A Village of El Cortez resident says she is 85 and lucky to stay in her house while stretching her Social Security income to the limit.

What happened to the promise of our retirement dream?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident said she is seeing the retirement dream she was promised slipping away.

Who pays for bad behavior at town squares?

A Village of St. Johns resident who has witnessed destructive behavior at the town squares, wonders who might be paying for the damages.

Photos