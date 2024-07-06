Villager to lose license after hitting shopper’s car at Winn-Dixie

An 81-year-old Villager will lose his driver’s license after a crash resulted in a drunk driving arrest.

John Joseph Marshall of the Village of Fernandina pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and must perform 80 hours of community service.

He had been driving a vehicle shortly before 7 p.m. April 13 when he hit a car owned by a woman who was shopping inside the Winn-Dixie grocery store at Pinellas Plaza, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. It appeared Marshall was going to drive away, but bystanders intervened and insisted he stay until law enforcement arrived on the scene. One of the witnesses told police it appeared Marshall might be intoxicated.

An officer spoke with Marshall, who initially denied he had been drinking. He later said he had consumed a Mike’s Black Cherry alcoholic beverage. The officer noticed that Marshall was “very unsteady.”

Marshall was invited to participate in field sobriety exercises, but he had trouble understanding the instructions despite “several explanations.” He provided breath samples that registered .195 and .181 blood alcohol content.