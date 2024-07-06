Virginia man arrested in alleged attack on female companion

A Virginia man was arrested in an alleged attack on his female traveling companion.

A witness told Sumter County sheriff’s deputies that a man, later identified as 60-year-old Ritchie Lee Triplett of Winchester, Va., was choking a woman who had been traveling in a truck with him at about 7 p.m. Tuesday when they pulled into the parking lot of Love’s Travel Stop in Bushnell.

When a deputy intervened, the woman was crying and Triplett, who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds, admitted he had choked her, according to an arrest report.

The woman told deputies there had been “a lot of tension between” them.

Triplett was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of battery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,500 bond.