89.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, July 6, 2024
type here...

We need the Barnstorm Theater to reopen

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

We enjoyed the Barnstorm Theater and despite the fact there is streaming for homes going to the movie was a day or night out usually combined with shopping or a meal.
Old Mill Playhouse is a very uncomfortable tight squeeze seating area and does not get our business. Leesburg AMC is benefiting with the profits that The Villages could if they were fair to the residents who enjoyed.
going to the Movies in Brownwood by reopening..Consider this, many people here do not do abundant physical activities possibly due to health issues but being able to join friends for a movie and a stroll around the square
has been removed for unreasonable concerns. How thankful this villager is for Leesburg not shutting its doors with the excuse of “Streaming” being the cause.
Please reconsider your thoughts on doing something for the people who spend their hard earned dollars living here by returning a much missed option, until then we will continue to spend our meals and shopping out after enjoying our movies at the Leesburg AMC.

Beverly Albert
Village of Sanibel

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Amenity fees are squeezing older residents relying on Social Security

A Village of El Cortez resident says she is 85 and lucky to stay in her house while stretching her Social Security income to the limit.

What happened to the promise of our retirement dream?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident said she is seeing the retirement dream she was promised slipping away.

Who pays for bad behavior at town squares?

A Village of St. Johns resident who has witnessed destructive behavior at the town squares, wonders who might be paying for the damages.

The Villages pricing elderly residents out of their homes

A resident of The Villages for more than two decades fears she is being priced out of her retirement dream home. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Residents on fixed income cannot afford rising amenity fees

A Village of Linden resident contends that residents on a fixed income cannot afford rising amenity fees.

Photos