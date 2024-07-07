95.5 F
Sunday, July 7, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Beloved husband, father and grandfather, Daniel Emerick Lowmaster, 94, went home to be with Jesus.

He was born in Rossiter, PA on October 12, 1929, to W.T. Lowmaster and Ruth States Lowmaster. Dan was a veteran of the U.S Army serving in the Korea war. He moved to the Youngstown Ohio area, where he worked for the U.S Steel Corporation. He met and married Ruth Vestal in 1956 and they raised 4 children near Canfield, OH.

later worked as a custodian for the South Range School District. He served faithfully in the Greenford Christian Church for many years, as he modeled to his children what mattered in life, showing them the path to eternal life in heaven. In 1994, Dan & Ruth retired to Spruce Creek Development in Summerfield, FL. There they found another church home Fairway Christian Church in the villages, where Dan served for many years as a deacon.

Dan had been preceded to heaven by his beloved wife Ruth.

He is survived by his children Phyllis (Akbar) Hassani of Charlotte NC, Joy (Rob) Fyock of Reynoldsville, PA, Jerry Lowmaster of Youngstown, OH and Scott Lowmaster of Ocala FL. He had 2 grandchildren Jake and Cole Fyock.

