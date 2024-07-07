Developer backing Villager challenging incumbent Wildwood official

The Developer is backing a Villager who is challenging an incumbent Wildwood official.

Phil Montalvo of the Village of Linden is hoping to unseat longtime Commissioner Julian Green.

Montalvo is enjoying the financial backing of The Villages, according to a campaign disclosure on file with the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections Office.

Contributions to the Montalvo campaign include $1,000 from The Villages of Lake-Sumter and $1,000 from the Holding Co. of The Villages. He also has collected $1,000 contributions from Mike Scott Plumbing and Galaxy Home Solutions. Montalvo also made a personal loan of $1,200 to his campaign.

Montalvo is currently serving as a supervisor in Community Development District 12. He practiced law for 40 years in Illinois, Wisconsin, and numerous other state and federal courts.

Green is a graduate of Wildwood High School and earned a bachelor of science in public administration and political science at Florida A&M University.

Montalvo and Green will be competing for Seat 5 on the Wildwood Commission. All of the residents of Wildwood, which includes an increasing area of The Villages, will be casting ballots in the non-partisan Seat 5 contest.