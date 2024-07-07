93.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, July 7, 2024
type here...

Developer backing Villager challenging incumbent Wildwood official

By Staff Report
Julian Green
Julian Green
Phil Montalvo
Phil Montalvo

The Developer is backing a Villager who is challenging an incumbent Wildwood official.

Phil Montalvo of the Village of Linden is hoping to unseat longtime Commissioner Julian Green.

Montalvo is enjoying the financial backing of The Villages, according to a campaign disclosure on file with the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections Office.

Contributions to the Montalvo campaign include $1,000 from The Villages of Lake-Sumter and $1,000 from the Holding Co. of The Villages. He also has collected $1,000 contributions from Mike Scott Plumbing and Galaxy Home Solutions. Montalvo also made a personal loan of $1,200 to his campaign.

Montalvo is currently serving as a supervisor in Community Development District 12. He practiced law for 40 years in Illinois, Wisconsin, and numerous other state and federal courts. 

Green is a graduate of Wildwood High School and earned a bachelor of science in public administration and political science at Florida A&M University.

Montalvo and Green will be competing for Seat 5 on the Wildwood Commission. All of the residents of Wildwood, which includes an increasing area of The Villages, will be casting ballots in the non-partisan Seat 5 contest.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Take lots of water and an umbrella to Shallow Creek

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor warns fellow golfers to take plenty of water and an umbrella to the new Shallow Creek Championship Golf Course.

Why do you think so many Villagers are working at Publix?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident contends that Villagers are forced to work at Publix and elsewhere “just to survive.”

Vote for Trump will begin dismantling of our democracy

A Village of Virginia Trace resident read the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 report and believes that a vote for Donald Trump will begin the dismantling of our democracy.

Children living in the Village of Linden

A Village of Linden resident has something to say to her neighbors who have been up in arms about children living in the neighborhood.

We need the Barnstorm Theater to reopen

A Village of Sanibel resident longs for the reopening of the Barnstorm Theater.

Photos