Motorcyclist killed after vehicle runs red light and hits milk truck

A motorcyclist was killed after another vehicle ran a red light and hit a milk truck.

A 69-year-old Winter Garden man at about 9 a.m. Sunday was driving a Ford Expedition traveling westbound on State Road 50 at Tarrytown in Sumter County when he ran a red light and hit the passenger side of a Kenworth tractor trailer transporting milk, which had been traveling northbound on State Road 471, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The impact caused the truck hauling milk to collide with a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, which was traveling southbound on State Road 471 in a left turn lane. The 70-year-old Lakeland man riding the motorcycle died at the scene of the accident.

The man driving the Ford Expedition suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to an area hospital.

The 58-year-old man driving the milk truck, which overturned and spilled gallons of fuel, suffered minor injuries.