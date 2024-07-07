93.4 F
Sunday, July 7, 2024
Officials appear ready to seal off illicit entry point to The Villages

By Meta Minton

Officials appear ready to seal off an illicit entry point to The Villages.

The Amenity Authority Committee will take up an agenda item this week, simply under the heading, “Palermo/Lady Lake Multi-Modal Path Access.” There is no supporting documentation explaining the agenda item.

A multi-modal path offers entry into The Villages via Valle Verde.
A path from the Lady Lake Driving Range off Rolling Acres Road offers access to Palermo Place in the Village of Valle Verde and essentially provides a back door entrance via golf cart to The Villages.

For many years, non-Villagers have used this as a way to drive their golf carts to venues inside The Villages. The route is a favorite of residents of Recreation Plantation, located on County Road 466. Those residents regularly cross Rolling Acres Road and use their golf carts to enter into The Villages via Palermo Place.

The AAC, which oversees amenities north of County Road 466, will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Savannah Center.

