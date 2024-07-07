Armed road rager who cursed ‘damn Yankee’ won’t be prosecuted

The prosecutor’s office has decided not to pursue a case against a pickup driver who had been accused of showing a gun and cursing a “damn Yankee” motorist.

James Martin Harris, 54, of Summerfield, has been refunded his $10,000 bond and seen two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon dismissed, following an announcement of no information this past month in Sumter County Court.

Harris was driving a gray Ford Super Duty pickup at about 10 a.m. May 13 when he was leaving the Wawa at U.S. 301 and County Road 466 and attempting to merge into traffic, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. He said a vehicle refused to allow him to merge into traffic and enter the roadway.

Harris eventually entered southbound U.S. 301 and he said the other driver tried to cut him off. Harris said he gave the other driver “the finger.” He claimed the other driver tried to run him off the road. Harris told police he “got scared” and reached for a shotgun. He said he never pointed the gun at the other motorist and his passenger, but “only raised the shotgun in the air so the occupants in the other vehicle could see it,” the arrest report said.

The two men in the other car were able to provide “specific details about the weapons displayed by Harris,” which they said also included a pistol.

During a traffic stop at Circle K in Wildwood, a small Ruger LCP 380 in a holster was found on the floorboard of Harris’ truck. Police also found a shotgun and several shotgun shells in the vehicle.