Take lots of water and an umbrella to Shallow Creek

To the Editor:
We have been warned that the new Shallow Creek Golf Club is actually a November ’til April golf course. Play really early, bring lots of water and an umbrella. Not one bit of shade for miles.
Mike Sanger
Village of St. Charles
