95.5 F
The Villages
Sunday, July 7, 2024
Take lots of water and an umbrella to Shallow Creek

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

We have been warned that the new Shallow Creek Golf Club is actually a November ’til April golf course. Play really early, bring lots of water and an umbrella. Not one bit of shade for miles.

Mike Sanger
Village of St. Charles

 

