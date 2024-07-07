86.6 F
The Villages
Sunday, July 7, 2024
Villager to lose license after golf cart DUI at town square

By Staff Report
William Bruce Campbell
A Villager has lost his driver’s license after an arrest for driving under the influence in a golf cart at town square.

William Bruce Campbell, 65, of the Village of Collier, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Campbell was driving a black Yamaha golf cart at about 9:30 p.m. Feb. 8 when he failed to come to a complete stop at the intersection of Canal Street and Old Mill Run, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The golf cart kept traveling around the square, even after a deputy shined a flashlight on the golf cart and yelled for Campbell to stop. A traffic stop was initiated by another deputy behind RedSauce restaurant.

Campbell claimed he did not see the deputy who had attempted to flag him down.

The Indiana native’s eyes appeared to be bloodshot. He admitted he had consumed, “Three or four beers.” Asked where he had consumed the beers, he replied, “Right here.”

He performed poorly in field sobriety exercises. He provided breath samples that registered .114 and .108 blood alcohol content.

