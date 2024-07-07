Virginia Ruth Grove Kreiger

Virginia Ruth Grove Krieger passed away June 26, 2024 in The Villages, Florida, where she moved with her husband Carl in 2003.

Their daughter, Mary (Betsy) Krieger, lived with her parents so that her parents could remain at home. She was born in Ashville, Ohio on February 17, 1935 to Helen Margaret Wilkins Grove and Harry Eccard Grove. The family called her Sissy and her friends called her Ginny. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carl, and infant brother, David.

Their courtship included attending high school and family events, meetings of the Methodist Youth Fellowship, and going to movies in Columbus. After graduation from Ashville Harrison High School, she married Carl on May 30, 1953. They lived in the house she grew up in, which was built by her grandfather so her mother and aunt could live in the city and go to high school. They spent most of their lives in Washington C.H., Ohio where they raised four children and owned an Allis-Chalmers farm equipment dealership, Krieger Equipment. Virginia also worked as a teacher’s aide in the Washington C.H. schools. After moving to Florida, she was very engaged with her booth at a local antique mall with her friends.

The family were all active members of First Baptist Church and she transported her children to church choir, youth group, and many other activities. She enjoyed attending her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren’s many concerts, sports events, theater productions, graduations, and especially their weddings. In her later years she regularly attended Hope Lutheran Church services via YouTube and enjoyed seeing her friends singing in the choir.

Virginia is remembered as a devoted mother who loved time spent with family and friends and retirement in Florida. She and Carl loved traveling to Alaska, Canada, Germany, Hawaii, Caracas, and Jamaica, and many wonderful family camping trips throughout much of the United States. She loved poetry and reading and she took her first college classes at Wright State University when she was 65.



Virginia is survived by her son Douglas (Brenda) Krieger, and daughters Cherryl (Chris) Frye,Betsy Krieger, and Melissa (Mark) Weaver, grandchildren Aaron (Amy) Hartley, Kyle (Danyale) Krieger, Seth (Sony) Frye, Zachary (Stephanie) Frye, Nicholas (Marya Johnston-Macintosh ) Frye, Megan (Bradley) Culbertson, Mackenzie (Nicholas Freeman) Weaver, great grandchildren Kali (Gideon) Meyer, Dirk Eckle, Lauren Hartley, Nicholas (Sarah) Myers, Dylan Krieger, Erika Krieger, Neil Frye, Eula Frye, Ava Frye, Ida Frye, four great-great grandchildren, and two nieces, Karla Krieger and Kim Henretti. She is also survived by her brother William Grove and cousins Diana Campbell and Dan Grove.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 27 at 1:00 p.m. at the Mulberry Recreation Center in The Villages and lunch will be served following the service. Graveside services will be held in Ashville, Ohio.