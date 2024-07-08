A message to the thief who stole my new putter

To the Editor:
To the person that stole my new Odyssey putter out of my golf bag at Bonifay Country Club: May the holes in your greens get smaller and pucker, like the person you are.
Wayne King
Village of Tamarind Grove
