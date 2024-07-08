Calumet Grove adult pool refurbishment will begin this month

The Calumet Grove Recreation Area adult pool will be closed for pool refurbishment Friday, July 19 through Saturday, Aug. 10.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Mulberry Grove Recreation Center at (352) 259-6040.
