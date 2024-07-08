96.9 F
The Villages
Monday, July 8, 2024
Calumet Grove adult pool refurbishment will begin this month

By Staff Report

The Calumet Grove Recreation Area adult pool will be closed for pool refurbishment Friday, July 19 through Saturday, Aug. 10.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Mulberry Grove Recreation Center at (352) 259-6040.  

 

