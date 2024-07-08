96.9 F
Monday, July 8, 2024
Lowe’s employee arrested on theft charge claims he’s been ‘struggling’

By Staff Report
Matthew Pemantel
Matthew Pemantel

An employee at Lowe’s home improvement store who was arrested after allegedly stealing from his assigned cash register claimed he’s been “struggling.”

Matthew Clifford-Paul Pemantel, 25, of Wildwood, is facing a charge of theft following his arrest on the Fourth of July by Wildwood police.

A manager at the Lowe’s store at Trailwinds Village discovered that Pemantel’s cash register was short and Pemantel admitted he had taken cash from the register to purchase gift cards. He provided a signed statement for the store’s management, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

When police arrived on the scene, Pemantel said he has been “struggling,” and that is what prompted the theft of $338 in cash from the register.

Video surveillance showed that Pemantel, who had been assigned to Cash Register #10, on four occasions conducted legitimate transactions with customers, but took additional cash and put it in his pocket. He used the money to buy Sony Play Station gift cards.

He was arrested on a charge of theft and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond.

