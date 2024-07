Torrential rain has flooded a heavily traveled golf cart tunnel in The Villages.

The flooded tunnel is located under Morse Boulevard at County Road 466 near the Haciendas of Mission Hills.

Heavy rain and lightning struck The Villages on Monday night and flooded the tunnel, which is a major transportation artery, leading to the Morse Boulevard bridge at Lake Sumter.

That particular tunnel had a history of flooding for months in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in 2017.