To the Editor:

Per the policies for living in The Villages, trash is not supposed to be put out before 9 p.m. the night before pickup. I live next to a rental unit and they do not comply. They put trash out days before pick up. Animals tear open the bags and trash ends up in the streets and on my property. I have spent hundreds of dollars on lawn repair, not to mention cleaning up the mess. What can be done to stop this from happening?

Kim Livernois

Village of Citrus Grove