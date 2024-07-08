Villager jailed on DUI charge after crashing BMW in roundabout

A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after knocking down a one-way traffic sign with her BMW.

Bonnie Lou Cook, 77, of the Village of St. Catherine, was driving a white BMW sedan shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday when she hit the sign in the roundabout on Meggison Road at Cason Hammock Path, near Sawgrass Grove, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

An officer found the one-way road sign was “in two pieces lying on the grassy roundabout.” It was “broke in half and the pole was broken out of the concrete slate.” The BMW was resting on the curb of the roundabout and the front passenger tire was flat.

Cook initially denied damaging the sign and claimed it was already broken.

The New Jersey native had slurred speech and was unsteady on her feet.

“I had three glasses of wine,” she told a police officer.

She struggled through field sobriety exercises and eventually opted to “skip” the remaining exercises. She provided breath samples that registered .141 and .144 blood alcohol content.

She was checked out at the UF Health freestanding Emergency Room Clinic at Brownwood, due to the accident. After she was medically cleared, she was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released the following morning.