Developer-financed candidates for local office

To the Editor:

It should come as no shock the Developer wants to extend his control over the Wildwood commissioners, where most of his development is occurring. He has a proven track record of hand picking and heavily financing his own candidates, as evidenced in the past and the current Sumter County commissioner election.

We all need to vote against these Developer picks for Sumter County commissioners, Lazich, Wiley and Coon. All three are heavily financed with thousands of dollars from the Developer and his businesses, contractors, family etc.

Common sense would dictate that this financial backing doesn’t come without some strings and expectations.

While I understand any business has a desire to manage/control THEIR future, this is a free country and residents should have a say in OUR future government. Let’s not have the Morse family dictate every aspect of our county government. We are free thinking adults who have managed to get this far in life and can still manage to make our own decisions.

We need people in these positions who can look at all sides of a situation, listen to county residents concerns and find reasonable solutions. This is not to say all ideas, recommendations from the developer are negative or wrong, I agree with many of them. I just don’t want my elected officials to rubber stamp every whim and desire of Morse because they are financially supported by the Developer.

Let’s elect candidates, unencumbered by financial ties to anyone, who feel free to vote on the merits of the proposals, which will benefit the residents of The Villages/Sumter County.

I am personally supporting Deb Butterfield and Craig Estep. Both are committed to the residents and the best interests of Sumter County. Most of all they are independent thinkers!

Please vote August 20th!

Jane Smith

Village of Bonnybrook