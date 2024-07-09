75.1 F
The Villages
Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Former teacher will recreate patriotic woman who fought as soldier

By Staff Report

Imagine a woman with such strong patriotic feelings that she enrolls as a soldier, passing herself off as a man for 18 months.

Despite being wounded in battle, she continued to hide her identity, even treating gun-shot wounds herself by cutting out the bullets herself! Deborah has the distinction of being the first woman to receive a military pension and is the Official Heroine of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. A statue was erected to her at the Sharon Massachusetts Public Library. 

Dee Collier performs in many historical roles
Dee Collier performs in many historical roles.

Dee Collier will portray this brave Revolutionary War patriot at The Villages Sons of the American Revolution meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13 at Captiva Recreation Center. Visitors are welcome.

Collier is a former elementary school teacher who loves drama and history. The combination of those skills and interests blends perfectly for this and other of her presentations. She travels all over Central Florida to present reenactments of over 30 historic figures. She believes strongly that people of all ages need to know about the incredible lives that have changed the world. 

 

