81 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, July 9, 2024
type here...

Home in The Villages sustains minor damage during violent storm

By Staff Report

A Village of Sunset Pointe home sustained minor damage in a lightning strike Monday as a violent storm swept through The Villages.

The Villages Public Safety Department was called out 7:02 p.m. to the home on Hartsville Trail. Firefighters were on the scene a short time after finding no fire or smoke and only minimal damage due to the lightning strike. There were no injuries.

The storm produced torrential rain that flooded a tunnel under Morse Boulevard near the bridge at Lake Sumter.

Heavy rain floded the golf cart tunnel under County Road 466 at Morse Boulevard
Heavy rain flooded the golf cart tunnel under Morse Boulevard near the bridge at Lake Sumter.

In June, two homes in The Villages were damaged by lightning strikes:

• A home in the Village of Charlotte was struck by lighting in the wee hours on June 22. There were also other lightning strikes nearby.

default
A lightning strike left a hole in the roof of this home at 3475 Rabbit Run Path in the Village of Charlotte

• Quick action by The Villages Public Safety Department on June 24 prevented a fire from spreading after lightning sparked a blaze at a home in the Rio Grande Villas.

default
This courtyard villa was struck by lightning Monday night in the Rio Grande Villas.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Fenney resident warns amenity fees are out of control

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident argues that a cap is needed on amenity fees. She describes her situation.

Developer-financed candidates for local office

A Village of Bonnybrook resident is wary of the Developer’s attempts to field and finance candidates for local government.

Shortage of handicapped parking spots at town square

A Village of Largo resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues there is a shortage of handicapped parking spots at a town square in The Villages.

A message to the thief who stole my new putter

A Villager has a message for the thief who stole his new putter. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trash left behind by renters in my neighborhood

A Village of Citrus Grove resident is sick and tired of the trash left behind at a rental unit in her neighborhood.

Photos