Home in The Villages sustains minor damage during violent storm

A Village of Sunset Pointe home sustained minor damage in a lightning strike Monday as a violent storm swept through The Villages.

The Villages Public Safety Department was called out 7:02 p.m. to the home on Hartsville Trail. Firefighters were on the scene a short time after finding no fire or smoke and only minimal damage due to the lightning strike. There were no injuries.

The storm produced torrential rain that flooded a tunnel under Morse Boulevard near the bridge at Lake Sumter.

In June, two homes in The Villages were damaged by lightning strikes:

• A home in the Village of Charlotte was struck by lighting in the wee hours on June 22. There were also other lightning strikes nearby.

• Quick action by The Villages Public Safety Department on June 24 prevented a fire from spreading after lightning sparked a blaze at a home in the Rio Grande Villas.