Maurine Jeanette Clabby, 91, of The Villages, FL passed away on July 1, 2024 at The Villages Hospital.

Maurine was born in Sycamore, VA to Donnie Lee and Arlene Gwyn on June 28, 1933. She graduated from Fulton High School in Knoxville, TN. She married the love of her life Vernon Clabby in 1971 in Okinawa, Japan. Sue had a lengthy career with the Veterans Administration in Alaska, Texas and Tennessee. She was a member of St. George Episcopal Church in the Villages. Sue enjoyed her travels all over the world with Vern and friends. She loved to dance, cross stitch and play golf. Sue had her quick wit until her final days.

She is preceded in death by her parents Donnie Lee and Arlene Gwyn, brother Donnie Lee Gwyn, Jr, sister Mary Gwyn Shafer and her devoted husband Vernon Clabby.

Sue is survived by her brother Carroll Sidney Gwyn and his wife Rose Gwyn, nieces – Angie McAllister (Bill), Missy Taylor (Scot), Leslie Hunse (Ryan), Heidi Shuler (Chris) and nephews Mark Gwyn and Andy Shafer (Teresa). Also survived by dear friend Dorothy Palen.

The family would like to thank the staff at Freedom Pointe, especially Mellisa and Lisa, and Innovative Home services, Courtney and Valerie, for their exceptional care for Sue.

Sue will be laid to rest next to Vern at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida.