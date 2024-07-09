81 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, July 9, 2024
type here...

Out-of-state owner learns rental home trashed in The Villages

By Staff Report
Andres Alvarez
Andres Alvarez

An out-of-state owner learned from law enforcement that the interior of his rental home in The Villages was trashed by a tenant.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call Sunday night at a home on Williams Road in the Village of Polo Ridge.

A man had arrived home and found that his roommate, 41-year-old Andres Alvarez, had vandalized the interior of the home during a “rage episode.”

The man said he and Alvarez had been renting the fully furnished home for about three months. He said that Alvarez was known to use drugs and exhibit “paranoid behavior.”

Alvarez had “turned the heat up,” was screaming out loud and repeatedly set off his car alarm.

When deputies entered the home, they found that a glass dining table had been shattered, there was human feces on the living room carpet, lamps were broken, furniture was upended and there “recent vomit found throughout the home,” the report said. The entire house “smelled of sour milk.”

A neighbor said he returned home and saw a man “lying on his back in the grass of the front yard.” The neighbor said the man appeared to be “disturbed.”

A deputy used his phone to Facetime the owner of the home, who lives out of state, and review the property damage with him. The owner estimated the damage at $5,000.

Alvarez, who had been convicted in 2005 of destruction of property in Miami-Dade County, was arrested on a charge of felony criminal mischief. The New Jersey native was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Fenney resident warns amenity fees are out of control

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident argues that a cap is needed on amenity fees. She describes her situation.

Developer-financed candidates for local office

A Village of Bonnybrook resident is wary of the Developer’s attempts to field and finance candidates for local government.

Shortage of handicapped parking spots at town square

A Village of Largo resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues there is a shortage of handicapped parking spots at a town square in The Villages.

A message to the thief who stole my new putter

A Villager has a message for the thief who stole his new putter. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trash left behind by renters in my neighborhood

A Village of Citrus Grove resident is sick and tired of the trash left behind at a rental unit in her neighborhood.

Photos