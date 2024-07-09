Out-of-state owner learns rental home trashed in The Villages

An out-of-state owner learned from law enforcement that the interior of his rental home in The Villages was trashed by a tenant.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call Sunday night at a home on Williams Road in the Village of Polo Ridge.

A man had arrived home and found that his roommate, 41-year-old Andres Alvarez, had vandalized the interior of the home during a “rage episode.”

The man said he and Alvarez had been renting the fully furnished home for about three months. He said that Alvarez was known to use drugs and exhibit “paranoid behavior.”

Alvarez had “turned the heat up,” was screaming out loud and repeatedly set off his car alarm.

When deputies entered the home, they found that a glass dining table had been shattered, there was human feces on the living room carpet, lamps were broken, furniture was upended and there “recent vomit found throughout the home,” the report said. The entire house “smelled of sour milk.”

A neighbor said he returned home and saw a man “lying on his back in the grass of the front yard.” The neighbor said the man appeared to be “disturbed.”

A deputy used his phone to Facetime the owner of the home, who lives out of state, and review the property damage with him. The owner estimated the damage at $5,000.

Alvarez, who had been convicted in 2005 of destruction of property in Miami-Dade County, was arrested on a charge of felony criminal mischief. The New Jersey native was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.