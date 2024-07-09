75.1 F
The Villages
Tuesday, July 9, 2024
PepperTree Apartments resident caught driving on suspended license

By Staff Report
Micheal Anthony Williams
Micheal Anthony Williams

A PepperTree Apartments resident was arrested after he was caught driving on a suspended license.

Micheal Anthony Williams Sr., 26, who lives at the apartment complex in Wildwood, was driving a black Dodge pickup on shortly before 5 p.m. Friday on Main Street when an officer noticed the vehicle had an inoperable passenger side taillight, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop, the officer found that Williams has had numerous suspensions of his license, for failure to pay traffic fines and failure to pay court-ordered financial obligations.

He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $150 bond.

