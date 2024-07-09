The sign says ‘Golf Cart Parking Only’

A member of the Parking Patrol spotted this car parked in a designated “Golf Cart Parking Only” at the Walgreens on Bella Cruz Drive in The Villages.
Share your Bad Parking photos at news@villages-news.com
A member of the Parking Patrol spotted this car parked in a designated “Golf Cart Parking Only” at the Walgreens on Bella Cruz Drive in The Villages.
Share your Bad Parking photos at news@villages-news.com
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.