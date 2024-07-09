Trump’s extreme agenda is more worrisome than Biden’s debate performance

To the Editor:

Their has been way too much focus on Joe Biden’s debate performance and not enough on all the lies and misleading statements made by Trump.

I am particularly concerned with Trump’s Project 2025 agenda. Project 2025 is the extreme policy and personnel playbook for Trump’s second term that should scare everyone into voting for Biden this November. Some key policy statements can be found in the Project 2025 900+page Policy Handbook including:

• End no fault divorce.

• Complete ban on abortions without exceptions. page 449-503

• Ban contraceptives. page 449

• Additional tax breaks for corporations and the top 1°. page 691

• Higher taxes for the working class.

• Elimination of unions and worker protections. page 581

• Raise the retirement age.

• Cut Social Security. page 691

• Cut Medicare. page 449

• End the Affordable Care Act. page 449

• Raise prescription drug prices.

• Eliminate the Department of Education. page 319

• Use public, taxpayer money for private religious schools. page 319

• Teach Christian religious beliefs in public schools. page 319

• End free and discounted school lunch programs.

• End civil rights & DEI protections in government. pages 545-581

• Ban African American and gender studies in all levels of education. page 319

• Ban books and curriculum about slavery Ending climate protections. page 411

• Increase Arctic drilling. page 363

• Deregulate big business and the oil industry. page 363

• Promote and expedite capital punishment.

• End marriage equality. pages 545-581

• Condemn single mothers while promotin.9. o ‘traditional families” Defund the FBI & Homeland Security. page 133

• Use the military to break up domestic protests page 133

• Mass deportation of immigrants and incarceration in “camps”. page 133

Trump says he “knows nothing” about Project 2025. And he says he “disagrees” with it. As the former chairman of the Republican Party, Michael Steele put it, “Ok, let’s all play with stupid for a minute … so exactly how do you ‘disagree’ with something you ‘know nothing about’ or ‘have no idea’ who is behind, saying or doing the thing you disagree with?”

Susan Koffman is a resident of the Village of Santo Domingo.