Walmart will be significantly downsized to accommodate trees

A proposed Walmart will be significantly downsized to accommodate the lives of some historic trees.

The Lady Lake Commission on Jan. 17 rejected by a 3-2 vote a request for the elimination of eight historic trees for the construction of a 60,724-square-foot store on a 20-acre site which is part of the massive Hammock Oaks development on County Road 466.

The developer of the project brought it back Monday night before the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board and this time, the project looked dramatically different.

The store has been downsized to 45,603 square-feet and only two of the eight historic trees will be eliminated.

The new plan was much more palatable to the Planning & Zoning Board members, who gave it their unanimous approval.

“I want to say thank you for coming up with this and saving those trees,” Planning & Zoning Board member Robert Galloway said to the team from Kolter Land Development, who were present at the meeting.

In addition, the developer of the new Walmart will pay $20,000 into a town fund aimed at providing for new trees.

Final approval will be up to the full Lady Lake Commission.