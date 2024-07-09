81 F
The Villages
Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Walmart will be significantly downsized to accommodate trees

By Meta Minton

A proposed Walmart will be significantly downsized to accommodate the lives of some historic trees.

The Lady Lake Commission on Jan. 17 rejected by a 3-2 vote a request for the elimination of eight historic trees for the construction of a 60,724-square-foot store on a 20-acre site which is part of the massive Hammock Oaks development on County Road 466.

The developer of the project brought it back Monday night before the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board and this time, the project looked dramatically different.

The store has been downsized to 45,603 square-feet and only two of the eight historic trees will be eliminated.

A new Walmart will be built at the corner of County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road
This rendering of the larger proposed Walmart was presented when the project was originally pitched to the Town of Lady Lake. .

The new plan was much more palatable to the Planning & Zoning Board members, who gave it their unanimous approval.

“I want to say thank you for coming up with this and saving those trees,” Planning & Zoning Board member Robert Galloway said to the team from Kolter Land Development, who were present at the meeting.

In addition, the developer of the new Walmart will pay $20,000 into a town fund aimed at providing for new trees.

Final approval will be up to the full Lady Lake Commission.

