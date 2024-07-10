90.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
type here...

Barnstorm theater should reopen to accommodate The Villages’ growing population

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I 100 percent agree with the reopening of the Barnstorm Theater. I like commuting by golf cart, including going to the movies. It’s a 45-minute drive to Sumter Landing. That’s too much drive time for a movie. However, Barnstorm Theater is a 25-minute drive, which is acceptable. I typically go to 2-3 movies/month. But have only gone to four movies in the three years I have lived in The Villages. The current population south of State Road 44 supports the need to reopen the teater. Let us not forget Eastport and Middleton, and beyond.

Scot Sokola
Village of St. Catherine

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Kudos to Bill Nitardy

A resident of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter offers praise for a fellow Villager who penned a recent Opinion piece.

We can’t afford to cap amenity fees in The Villages

A Village of Bonita resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests it is not reasonable to put a cap on amenity fees in The Villages.

Fenney resident warns amenity fees are out of control

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident argues that a cap is needed on amenity fees. She describes her situation.

Developer-financed candidates for local office

A Village of Bonnybrook resident is wary of the Developer’s attempts to field and finance candidates for local government.

Shortage of handicapped parking spots at town square

A Village of Largo resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues there is a shortage of handicapped parking spots at a town square in The Villages.

Photos