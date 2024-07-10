Barnstorm theater should reopen to accommodate The Villages’ growing population

To the Editor:

I 100 percent agree with the reopening of the Barnstorm Theater. I like commuting by golf cart, including going to the movies. It’s a 45-minute drive to Sumter Landing. That’s too much drive time for a movie. However, Barnstorm Theater is a 25-minute drive, which is acceptable. I typically go to 2-3 movies/month. But have only gone to four movies in the three years I have lived in The Villages. The current population south of State Road 44 supports the need to reopen the teater. Let us not forget Eastport and Middleton, and beyond.

Scot Sokola

Village of St. Catherine