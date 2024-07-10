87.6 F
The Villages
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Battery suspect arrested after escalation of argument at Oakland Hills

By Staff Report
Jamie Scott Nicholas
A battery suspect was arrested after the escalation of an argument at a home in Oakland Hills.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday to a home in the Oakland Hills community located off U.S. Hwy. 441 in the Lady Lake portion of Sumter County.

A woman said she had been in an argument with 48-year-old Jamie Scott Nicholas when it escalated and he used his finger to poke her in the lip. It left her with a “dime-sized laceration on her bottom lip,” the report said.

Nicholas went into the home and locked the door, upon the arrival of deputies. The woman gave deputies permission to enter the home and they took Nicholas into custody.

He was arrested on charges of battery and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,000 bond.

