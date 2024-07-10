87.6 F
The Villages
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
New Yorker caught with pills after traffic stop in south end of The Villages

By Staff Report
Joseph Bolanos

A New Yorker was arrested after he couldn’t produce a prescription for pills found during a traffic stop in the southern end of The Villages.

Joseph Bolanos, 28, of Bayside, N.Y. was driving a black 2003 Hyundai passenger car on Tuesday night when he ran a stop sign and a traffic stop was initiated on Bexley Trail, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Bolanos was identified by his New York driver’s license.

A K-9 unit arrived on the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs. A search of a suitcase turned up for Adderall pills, for which Bolanos could not produce a prescription. He said he had the pills for his road trip from New York to Florida.

He was arrested on a felony charge of drug possession and issued a traffic warning for failure to stop at a stop sign. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,500 bond

