Summerfield woman shocked as she watches RV stolen from her home

A Summerfield woman was shocked as she watched as her RV was stolen from her home.

The woman as at her home on Tuesday afternoon when she saw her RV driving away at a high rate of speed, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. A metal gate at the woman’s home was damaged as the RV sped away from her home.

A deputy soon spotted the RV parked on the side of the road in the 5000 block of SE 140th Street. A man, later identified as 53-year-old Daniel Johnson of Belleview, was inside the RV.

Johnson was asked how he obtained the RV.

“I won the lottery,” he said.

A criminal history check revealed Johnson’s driver’s license had been suspended indefinitely in 2022.

He was arrested on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, criminal damage to property and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Marion County Jail on $4,500 bond