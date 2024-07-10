Village residents of Lady Lake need to get involved

This editorial is in response to one a Villager who lives in Lady Lake wrote. He was complaining about the new roundabout and traffic on Rolling Acres Road.

The problem is that most Villagers who live in Lady Lake only view The Villages as their home.

Well, that’s not true.

They live in the Town of Lady Lake and not tThe Villages and have to wake up to the fact that what happens in Lady Lake will effect them more than what happens in The Villages.

With the addition of 4,166 new homes and apartments, which are built or being built, in the next few years, traffic and town services will be stretched to the max and the town will have to float bonds to pay for all the added buildings that will have to be built to house the expanded police as well as increase in town employees that will be needed as well as another increase in the sewer plant and water wells to meet this need.

There will also have to be an increase in town employees which requires additional payroll for the town. The way the town will pay for some of this is to raise the millage rate which means our taxes will have to be raised.

Three of the towns districts are comprised of people who call themselves Villagers, but are really members of the Town of Lady Lake we need you people to show at the commission meetings to let your commissioner know your feelings about what they are doing to your and mine town. Don’t complain, get involved in what is going on in the town because if you don’t in a few years you will be asking, “How did this happen?”

Now is the time to put a stop or slow this all down.

Remember what happens in Lady Lake should be of greater concern to you than whats going on in other parts of The Villages since you live in Lady Lake. Get involved come to the commission meetings go to the Lady Lake Town website for meeting dates, times and agendas. Let’s keep Lady Lake a small town.

The town’s website is ladylake.org. Show up at the meetings and let your voices be heard.

Richard Masso is a resident of Lady Lake.