To the Editor:

I don’t think a cap on amenity fees is reasonable from a long-term perspective. Costs to maintain our amenities will rise. We either need to raise the fee accordingly or risk less in what our amenities fee will support. I’ve lived in The Villages for 20 years. My amenities fee has risen $50. I feel like I get a lot for what I pay and, for $2 to $3 a year in increases, I’ll accept that.

Gary Davis

Village of Bonita