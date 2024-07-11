AAC will hold special meeting to discuss cap on amenity fees

Recognizing the outpouring of concern from residents, the Amenity Authority Committee has agreed to hold a special meeting to discuss restoring a cap on amenity fees.

“It is an important topic and deserves a special meeting,” AAC Chair Donna Kempa said.

The date for the meeting has not been determined.

Many residents have been calling for a restoration of a cap on amenity fees.

“Residents are paying and paying and soon no one will be able to afford living in The Villages. Residents are paying higher food prices, gas prices, and contending with the total destruction of our country. We all live in this wonderful bubble while our country is in turmoil. The amenity fees should be capped immediately,” said Kathy Wachowski.

Villager Ginny Carriera agrees with that assessment.

“Definitely restore the cap. Everyday I seem to hear people complaining about the rise in the cost to live here in The Villages,” she said. “A lot of people are moving out because of this. It’s time to cap it and maybe time to stop building.”

The cost of living in The Villages has become a major discussion point among residents.

“It is getting too expensive to live in The Villages anymore. One of my family members has already moved out and said it was the best thing she did money wise,” said Doris Schoeberl.

