Amenity fees help us keep our property values strong

To the Editor:

I’ve had a home (homes) here for over 20 years. The fees have gone up less then many other things during that time. The appeal of living here is how well things are kept up. I;ve seen this complaint about fees play out in condo associations where older people don’t want to fix things. Well I’m in my 80s that makes me old and. I know you have to keep the appeal of the place up to keep property values up and for the enjoyment of everyone who lives here.

Charles Osgood

Village of Buttonwood