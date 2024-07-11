84.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, July 11, 2024
type here...

Amenity fees help us keep our property values strong

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I’ve had a home (homes) here for over 20 years. The fees have gone up less then many other things during that time. The appeal of living here is how well things are kept up. I;ve seen this complaint about fees play out in condo associations where older people don’t want to fix things. Well I’m in my 80s that makes me old and. I know you have to keep the appeal of the place up to keep property values up and for the enjoyment of everyone who lives here.

Charles Osgood
Village of Buttonwood

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Stop complaining or just go back up north!

A Lady Lake reader urges Villagers to stop complaining or go back up north. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Main stream media complicit in covering up Biden’s age issues

A Village of De La Vista North resident warns that the main stream media has been complicit in covering up Biden’s age issues

Kudos to Bill Nitardy

A resident of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter offers praise for a fellow Villager who penned a recent Opinion piece.

Barnstorm theater should reopen to accommodate The Villages’ growing population

A Village of St. Catherine resident contends the Barnstorm theater should reopen to accommodate The Villages’ growing population.

We can’t afford to cap amenity fees in The Villages

A Village of Bonita resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests it is not reasonable to put a cap on amenity fees in The Villages.

Photos