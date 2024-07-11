Birthday girl’s celebration ends with golf cart crash in The Villages

A birthday girl’s celebration ended with a golf cart crash in The Villages.

Martha Lynn Konantz of Leesburg was celebrating her 71st birthday on Wednesday when she was at the wheel of a golf cart involved in a crash at about 6 p.m. in the area of Bichara Boulevard at La Plaza Parkway, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Konantz said she was on her way to a restaurant to celebrate her birthday. She admitted she “had a few sips of champagne.”

The native of Portugal agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but her poor performance prompted police to conclude she had been driving impaired.

She admitted she had taken “a half a pill” before sipping champagne. She said she was unsure if the label on the pill bottle warned against driving after taking the medication.

Her breath sample registered .000 blood alcohol content. Konantz agreed to provide a urine sample, which has been sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for analysis.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.