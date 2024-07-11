Hot topic of road impact fees back on agenda in Sumter County

A road impact fee hike, Sumter County’s hottest issue over the past several years, is back on the county agenda.

A recent study by Alfred Bensech & Co. recommends a 50 percent increase for single-family residential lots, the maximum allowed by state law, which would be phased in four installments. The first increase would take effect next Jan. 1.

Commissioners voted Tuesday night to schedule a Sept. 17 public hearing on the proposed increase. They also scheduled a public hearing on fire assessment fees the same night.

Assessed only on new construction and paid by developers, one-time road impact fees help pay the cost of building new roads or expanding capacity.

Factoring in road design and construction costs, the study recommends fees of $3,999 per lot for single-family homes and $1,458 per lot in age-restricted areas. About 45 percent of new single-family homes are expected to be age-restricted due to the growth of The Villages.

Current fees are $2,666 for a single-family lot and $972 for an age-restricted lot.

Roads in The Villages are built under a cost-sharing agreement in which the Sumter County reimburses The Villages for the construction cost and maintains the roads.

Fees are based on the amount of expected traffic. The impact fee for a fast-food restaurant with a drive-through window would rise to $42,591 under the study recommendation.

The cost of designing and building county roads is $3.4 million per lane mile, according to the study, while state roads cost $5.9 million per lane mile. Other revenue used for road construction includes fuel taxes and state funds.

The increases are expected to generate $8.8 million to $13.5 million per year depending on the number of building permits.

Road impact fees were a hard-fought issue in 2021 when commissioners approved a 75 percent hike that would have boosted fees for The Villages Developer to $1,701 per lot.

Three commissioners were elected in 2019 after incumbents were ousted over a 24 percent property tax-rate increase. They viewed the fees as a way to ease the tax burden on homeowners.

Overflow crowds, including construction workers and small business owners, appeared at public hearings to protest the hikes.

They were rescinded by a state law effective July 1, but retroactive to Jan. 1 that year, that restricted single impact-fee increases to 12.5 percent. The legislation was co-sponsored by then State Rep. Brett Hage, R-33, who received a six-figure annual salary from The Villages.

County Chairman Craig Estep and Commissioner Oren Miller were among those who approved the 2021 fee hike.