Thursday, July 11, 2024
Main stream media complicit in covering up Biden’s age issues

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Biden’s debate performance taken by itself is not the main issue. It is the wake up call to those that only get their news from the main stream media. The issue is Biden’s obviously declining cognition. Those that have paid attention to the main stream media a conservative news site have known for quite some time that our president is failing mentally. There have been multiple examples of it reported by a few news sites. The main stream media has tried to cover it up but it is too pronounced to stay hidden.
The Biden administration and those that carry its water have said “we can’t let a 90 minute performance define his leadership.” Sadly, it is not JUST this 90 minutes and those close to him surely know that.
Reference what the contributor refers to as “Trump’s Project 2025.” Trump has said he does not agree with it and has disassociated himself from it. She does acknowledge this AFTER calling it “Trump’s Project 2025”. She clearly wants the reader to believe these are Trump’s initiatives.
I am NOT a Trump supporter. I am a conservative who wants a better GOP candidate. However, I hope our country judges the candidates by the known facts. If you are just now realizing that Biden in rapid mental decline then perhaps you need to expand your news sources.

Nick Walters
Village of De La Vista North

 

