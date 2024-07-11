Stop complaining or just go back up north!

To the Editor:

Stop complaining already! If all you oldies hate Florida so much, by all means go back up north … PERMANENTLY!! You want the “lifestyle,” but whine when you have to pay for it! My husband and I are in our late 30’s and only dream about retirement. Take some advice from a “kid” – maybe you should have planned better, saved more money. Oh wait, that’s the advice we get from y’all. Am I right?? Complete idiocy to think you can retire in Florida and not have outrageous bills..DUH!! It’s called inflation and we are all suffering. Sell your electric cars and those awful golf carts and simply leave The Villages. It’s not going to change because it hurts some wallets.

Laura Darpino

Lady Lake