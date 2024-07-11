84.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, July 11, 2024
type here...

Stop complaining or just go back up north!

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Stop complaining already! If all you oldies hate Florida so much, by all means go back up north … PERMANENTLY!! You want the “lifestyle,” but whine when you have to pay for it! My husband and I are in our late 30’s and only dream about retirement. Take some advice from a “kid” – maybe you should have planned better, saved more money. Oh wait, that’s the advice we get from y’all. Am I right?? Complete idiocy to think you can retire in Florida and not have outrageous bills..DUH!! It’s called inflation and we are all suffering. Sell your electric cars and those awful golf carts and simply leave The Villages. It’s not going to change because it hurts some wallets.

Laura Darpino
Lady Lake

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Amenity fees help us keep our property values strong

A Village of Buttonwood resident contends that amenity fees are key to keeping up property values in The Villages.

Main stream media complicit in covering up Biden’s age issues

A Village of De La Vista North resident warns that the main stream media has been complicit in covering up Biden’s age issues

Kudos to Bill Nitardy

A resident of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter offers praise for a fellow Villager who penned a recent Opinion piece.

Barnstorm theater should reopen to accommodate The Villages’ growing population

A Village of St. Catherine resident contends the Barnstorm theater should reopen to accommodate The Villages’ growing population.

We can’t afford to cap amenity fees in The Villages

A Village of Bonita resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests it is not reasonable to put a cap on amenity fees in The Villages.

Photos