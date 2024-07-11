87.4 F
The Villages
Thursday, July 11, 2024
Unlicensed driver from Mexico arrested after caught behind wheel

By Staff Report
An unlicensed driver from Mexico was arrested after he was caught behind the wheel.

Miguel Angel Soto Garcia, 24, of Bushnell, was driving a black passenger vehicle shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday in Bushnell when a deputy ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the registered owner does not have a valid driver’s license, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, the deputy confirmed that Soto Garcia has never obtained a driver’s license in the United States although he has been in the country for four years. He was identified by his Mexican passport.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

Photos