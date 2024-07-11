83 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, July 11, 2024
type here...

Villagers urge supervisors to return to anonymous complaints

By Meta Minton

Villagers have urged elected officials to return to anonymous complaints with regard to deed compliance violations.

Last year, the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors agreed to stop accepting anonymous complaints. In November, the board added the requirement that the complainant, in addition to providing their name, must provide proof of residency in CDD 2.

The board agreed to stick with the anonymous complaints even though residents appealed for the end of the name requirement.

Monica Oster who lives in the Escondido Villas said many residents of her villa community are seasonal residents.

“Some people are away and a landscaper is scamming them and not doing the work,” she said.

She said it was much less complicated when residents could contact Community Standards and report the problem. Community Standards would work to resolve the problem and the complainer’s identity was never revealed.

Oster said she fears reporting a problem and giving her name could result in “retaliation against me or my dog.”

Her neighbor, Lucretia Bowen, agreed.

“I don’t want to put my name out there,” she said. “In this day and age, you don’t know what people are capable of doing.”

Bill Lilly of the Village of Alhambra said he fears property values will decline if residents are reluctant to report violations.

“If you reduce the number of complaints, you are going to end up wth more violations,” Lilly said.

However, supervisors were unmoved by the residents’ appeals.

Supervisor Jim Ciplollone said residents should be able to talk to neighbors “in a diplomatic way” about non-compliance issues.

Supervisor Jim Conti was a bit more forceful in expressing his opinion with regard to providing names when lodging complaint.

“If you care about your neighborhood, then you should be an adult and talk to your neighbor or call Community Standards and give them your name. Man up, and give them your name,” Conti said.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Amenity fees help us keep our property values strong

A Village of Buttonwood resident contends that amenity fees are key to keeping up property values in The Villages.

Stop complaining or just go back up north!

A Lady Lake reader urges Villagers to stop complaining or go back up north. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Main stream media complicit in covering up Biden’s age issues

A Village of De La Vista North resident warns that the main stream media has been complicit in covering up Biden’s age issues

Kudos to Bill Nitardy

A resident of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter offers praise for a fellow Villager who penned a recent Opinion piece.

Barnstorm theater should reopen to accommodate The Villages’ growing population

A Village of St. Catherine resident contends the Barnstorm theater should reopen to accommodate The Villages’ growing population.

Photos