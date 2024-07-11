Villagers urge supervisors to return to anonymous complaints

Villagers have urged elected officials to return to anonymous complaints with regard to deed compliance violations.

Last year, the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors agreed to stop accepting anonymous complaints. In November, the board added the requirement that the complainant, in addition to providing their name, must provide proof of residency in CDD 2.

The board agreed to stick with the anonymous complaints even though residents appealed for the end of the name requirement.

Monica Oster who lives in the Escondido Villas said many residents of her villa community are seasonal residents.

“Some people are away and a landscaper is scamming them and not doing the work,” she said.

She said it was much less complicated when residents could contact Community Standards and report the problem. Community Standards would work to resolve the problem and the complainer’s identity was never revealed.

Oster said she fears reporting a problem and giving her name could result in “retaliation against me or my dog.”

Her neighbor, Lucretia Bowen, agreed.

“I don’t want to put my name out there,” she said. “In this day and age, you don’t know what people are capable of doing.”

Bill Lilly of the Village of Alhambra said he fears property values will decline if residents are reluctant to report violations.

“If you reduce the number of complaints, you are going to end up wth more violations,” Lilly said.

However, supervisors were unmoved by the residents’ appeals.

Supervisor Jim Ciplollone said residents should be able to talk to neighbors “in a diplomatic way” about non-compliance issues.

Supervisor Jim Conti was a bit more forceful in expressing his opinion with regard to providing names when lodging complaint.

“If you care about your neighborhood, then you should be an adult and talk to your neighbor or call Community Standards and give them your name. Man up, and give them your name,” Conti said.