We need to stop free ride of guests treating The Villages like vacation resort

Three hundred thousand guests per year! Most guests use The Villages as a vacation resort. Free pools, tennis, pickleball, shuffle board, bocce, dancing in the squares, golf, restaurants, entertainment centers, easy access to Disney and Florida sites, places and activities!

All 300,000 guests pay not a penny for all this access? Wow, what a great free marketing tool for the Developer.

How about $1 per guest? Three hundred thousand dollars per year income to help towards our amenities fees? How about $2 per guest equaling $600,000 income? How about $3 per guest equaling $900,000 income? How about $5 per guest equaling $1.5 MILLION PER YEAR?

Would any family member or guest object to a $5 fee to use all our wonderful amenities, and vacation in Florida, etc.?

Also, I had been aware in the past, that when a guess rents a home from the Developer or from a resident, they have to check in at the Developers “welcome center” and are charged $50 for their guest pass to use all our amenities. The Developer gets all that money which can be hundreds of thousands of dollars each year. That money should go into helping towards our amenities costs. Since our Recreation Department already takes care of guest passes, why are we not collecting that $50? Another free marketing tool for the Developer!

Terrance Wilson is a resident of the Village of Santiago.