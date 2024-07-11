Webster votes for bill aimed at stopping illegals from voting  

Congressman Daniel Webster has voted in favor of a measure aimed at ensuring only American citizens are voting in America’s elections.

Legislation cosponsored by Webster, H.R. 8281, the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, requires states to obtain documentary proof of U.S. citizenship and identity in person when registering individuals to vote in federal elections.

“It’s simple, only American citizens should have a voice in American elections,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives. “Shocking, but not surprising, House Democrats and President Biden opposed safeguarding the integrity of our elections. Meanwhile, House Republicans were united in protecting the votes of American citizens and standing with the vast majority of Americans who agree that ID verification should be required when voting.”

The SAVE Act also requires, states to remove non-citizens from existing voter rolls and would hold election officials accountable that fail to uphold proof of citizenship requirements.

“President Biden’s failed immigration policies have created a crisis at our nation’s borders, leading to an influx of illegal immigrants into our country. This poses a serious threat to the integrity of our elections. The SAVE Act strengthens current law, removes non-citizens from existing voter rolls and ensures that only U.S. citizens have a voice in federal elections,” Webster said.