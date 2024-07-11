White Claw-sipping woman in red Camaro arrested after traffic stop

A woman who had been sipping a White Claw alcoholic beverage while driving a red Camaro was arrested after a traffic stop.

Catia Lavon Drayton, 26, of Summerfield, was at the wheel of the vehicle, shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday when she was pulled over at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Griffin View Drive because the vehicle had flashing underglow lighting, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

A search of the vehicle turned up an open, cold White Claw alcoholic beverage and a clear plastic bag with a residue which tested positive for methamphetamine.

Drayton tried to claim the plastic belonged to a male passenger, but he denied ownership of the item.

Because the plastic bag was considered drug paraphernalia, she was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also ticketed for the open alcoholic beverage and issue a written warning for the flashing lights.

She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.