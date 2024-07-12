Dead couple’s home in foreclosure subject of public hearing in The Villages

A dead couple’s home which is in foreclosure was the subject of a public hearing Friday in The Villages.

Frank and June Miano purchased the home at 1805 San Luis Lane in the Village of Tierra Del Sol South in 1996 for $133,900. They were the home’s original owners.

Frank Miano died in 2020 at the age of 94. The Massachusetts native, who served in the military during World War II and the Korean War, was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years.

The abandoned home has fallen into neglect and has become a neighborhood eyesore, according to testimony presented during the hearing before the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors.

“Nobody knows the condition of the inside of the house. They both died and the kids came and took the appliances and haven’t been back,” said Michael Guinn, who lives next door.

He, his wife and their neighbors have been living with the consequences of the neglect.

“There are snakes. There are rats,” he said

He said the neighbor on the other side of the Miano home hired Massey Services Pest Prevention which put out traps and caught two rats.

Guinn said Virginia Creeper grew from the abandoned home onto his property. He paid $100 to have it cut back. He said his wife is highly allergic to Virginia Creeper.

The CDD 1 board found that the home is out of compliance due to the overgrown grass, weeds, and shrubs. There is also mold growing on the house. The board granted seven days for the house to be brought back into compliance.

If the house is not brought into compliance, fines will be imposed. A lien will also be placed on the home.