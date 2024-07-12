Lady Lake teen jailed in attack on girlfriend who refused anal sex

A Lady Lake teen has been jailed in an alleged attack on his girlfriend who refused his request for anal sex.

Jameson Riley Lacey, 18, was initially being held without bond at the Marion County Jail following his arrest Thursday on a charge of domestic battery.

The arrest stems from a July 5 incident in which he attacked his girlfriend after he asked to “penetrate her rectum,” during an intimate moment, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

When she declined his request, he got dressed and attempted to leave her Ocklawaha residence. Because they had both been drinking, the girlfriend had taken the preventative measure of removing the keys from his vehicle. After discovering his keys were not the ignition, Lacey knocked on her door in an attempt to get back in. Once he re-entered the home, he punched several holes in the walls.

Lacey called his girlfriend a “dirty whore” and a “slut.” Lacey, who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 195 pounds, put his hands around the woman’s neck and picked her up. He exerted enough force that she was unable to breathe. She suffered bruising around her jawline.

The woman reported that she and Lacey have been a relationship for a year and a half.