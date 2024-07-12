Official implores Developer to listen to residents on short-term rentals

Nancy Barbat thought she’d be living out her retirement dream when she bought her home in The Villages.

After she’d settled into her home in the Village of Calumet Grove, she began taking note of the many short-term rentals in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, operated by airbnb, VRBO and others.

She soon discovered that The Villages doesn’t not have a policy on short-term rentals.

Barbat took her concerns before the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors on Friday at Savannah Center.

While supervisors have no authority when it comes to short-term rentals, they offered some sympathy with regard to the ever-growing short-term rental business.

CDD 4 Board Chairman Cliff Wiener said the Developer has the power to take action with regard to short-term rentals.

Supervisor Jim Murphy said he wishes the Developer would listen to residents with regard to the problem.

“They should have a forum once a month so the residents could talk to the Developer,” Murphy said.

Supervisor Cary Sternberg said that isn’t likely to happen.

“The only one who can deal with this is the Developer. The history shows us that they won’t do anything. It’s not to their benefit to do anything,” Sternberg said. “I am as frustrated as you are seeing these businesses, whether it be airbnb or golf cart shops, operating in our community.”