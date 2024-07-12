Officials eager to resolve parking problems in villas in The Villages

Officials have indicated they are eager to resolve parking problems in villas in The Villages.

The Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors expressed their resolve during a meeting Friday at Savannah Center.

The chief problem at villas is the abuse of “guest” or “overflow” parking areas. Many villa residents have complained for years that the guest spots are all full when they have company visiting. The cars in those guest parking spots are typically owned by villa residents who use guest parking for a second vehicle. There are also snowbirds who leave vehicles in guest parking while they are up north and some residents who live elsewhere but deposit their vehicles in guest parking in a nearby villa community.

In March, the commercial districts in The Villages amended their adopted rules, allowing the commercial districts to contract with a towing operator to remove an abandoned vehicle from a District-owned facility or property if the District follows the authorization and notice and procedural requirements. It’s a sign that The Villages is growing less and less tolerate of parking abuses.

CDD 3 supervisors are clearly ready to take action, too.

“I don’t want to kick this can down the road,” said Supervisor Terry Biddle, who previously served as a mayor in a community in Ohio.

He suggested that if CDD 3 begins to take old action, parking abusers will think twice.

“If we tow somebody, we’re going to send a message,” Biddle said.

Supervisors have agreed to look at other communities who have had success in battling parking problems. The supervisors also agreed to examine the possibility of using Community Watch to assist in enforcement.