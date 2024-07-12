Problematic neighbor arrested after allegedly damaging license plate

A problematic neighbor was arrested after allegedly damaging the license plate of a vehicle parked in a driveway.

Amber Danielle Robards, 31, who lives at 6440 SE 174th Lane in Summerfield, was arrested Thursday on a charge of criminal mischief.

Robards, who was arrested in 2023 after making numerous 911 calls complaining about her neighbors, went to her neighbor’s home and bent the license plate on the woman’s vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The incident, which occurred at about 3 a.m., was captured on the homeowner’s surveillance. The homeowner said this was “not the first incident” since Robards moved into the neighborhood.

Robards was taken into custody on a charge of criminal mischief. The deputy found that Robards had been arrested in 2022 on a charge of criminal mischief.

She was booked at the Marion County Jail on $500 bond.

In 2014, Robards was arrested at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.