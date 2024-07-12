Reckless driver arrested after nearly hitting neighborhood dog walker

A reckless driver was arrested after nearly hitting a neighborhood dog walker.

Carl Louis Sheppard, 63, of Ocklawaha, was driving a white Ford Expedition shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday in Ocklawaha when he ran two stop signs, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. He nearly hit a man who was walking his two dogs.

A deputy chased down Sheppard, who admitted he had nearly hit the pedestrian and the man’s two dogs. He “apologized for his actions,” the report said.

He was arrested on a charge of reckless driving and ticketed on two charges of running a stop sign.

Sheppard was taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail on $500 bond.

Sheppard is a convicted sex offender. He was convicted in 2003 of sexual battery/coercion of a child in Pinellas County.