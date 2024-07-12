92.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, July 12, 2024
type here...

Reckless driver arrested after nearly hitting neighborhood dog walker

By Staff Report
Carl Louis Sheppard
Carl Louis Sheppard

A reckless driver was arrested after nearly hitting a neighborhood dog walker.

Carl Louis Sheppard, 63, of Ocklawaha, was driving a white Ford Expedition shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday in Ocklawaha when he ran two stop signs, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. He nearly hit a man who was walking his two dogs.

A deputy chased down Sheppard, who admitted he had nearly hit the pedestrian and the man’s two dogs. He “apologized for his actions,” the report said.

He was arrested on a charge of reckless driving and ticketed on two charges of running a stop sign.

Sheppard was taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail on $500 bond.

Sheppard is a convicted sex offender. He was convicted in 2003 of sexual battery/coercion of a child in Pinellas County.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Response to Laura Darpino’s call to stop complaining

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Monarch Grove resident offers rebuttal to Lady Lake reader who called on Villagers to stop complaining or move back north.

Marco Rubio distracts from the real issues

A Village of Virginia Trace resident has harsh criticism of U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio for distracting a crowd from the real issues facing our nation.

There are steps we can take to keep outsiders out of The Villages

A Village of Rio Grande resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers ideas for stopping outsiders from gaining access to The Villages.

Amenity fees help us keep our property values strong

A Village of Buttonwood resident contends that amenity fees are key to keeping up property values in The Villages.

Stop complaining or just go back up north!

A Lady Lake reader urges Villagers to stop complaining or go back up north. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos